Adams will become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
Adams, in his third year in a Texans uniform, exploded in 2020 when he took over at inside linebacker following Benardrick McKinney's season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4. Adams recorded double-digit tackles in six of 12 starts and finished with 125 tackles, second only to Zach Cunningham. The 28-year-old significantly enhanced his marketability, although there is not a long track record. Prior to 2020, Adams appeared in 21 games over four NFL seasons.