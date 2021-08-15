Taylor completed all four of his passes for 40 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Packers. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception.

With Deshaun Watson's status for the season and with the Texans still very much up in the air, Taylor could be the Week 1 starter for Houston, and he was treated as such in the team's preseason opener. The veteran QB looked sharp on the opening drive, leading the Texans to a field goal before giving way to Davis Mills. Taylor has seen little action over the last three seasons, but the last time he started (2017 for the Bills) he posted modest passing numbers while supplying enough production as a runner to give him some fantasy utility in 2QB and Superflex formats. Whether the 32-year-old can still make an impact with his legs remains to be seen, however, as he stayed firmly in the pocket during his one series Saturday.