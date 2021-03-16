Taylor has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans that is worth up to $12.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

For now, Taylor can be penciled in as the team's No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson. He does, however, provide the Texans with an experienced starting option in the event that Watson's status with the team changes in any way in the coming weeks/months.

More News