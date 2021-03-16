Taylor has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans that is worth up to $12.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
For now, Taylor can be penciled in as the team's No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson. He does, however, provide the Texans with an experienced starting option in the event that Watson's status with the team changes in any way in the coming weeks/months.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Accidental injury mires season•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Active Week 11•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Officially questionable for Week 11•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Ribs still bothersome•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Will dress against Raiders•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Practicing fully again•