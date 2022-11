Johnson caught his lone target for eight yards in Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 9.

Johnson was active for the second time since the Texans signed him off the Raiders' practice squad two weeks ago and snared his first reception. His snap count increased from five to 25, but that was due to Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin) being unavailable. Cooks is expected back for Week 10 against the Giants while Collins' status is murky.