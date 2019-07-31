Texans' Tyron Johnson: Emerging in camp
Johnson has made an impression on head coach Bill O'Brien, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Johnson is an undrafted free agent of Oklahoma State, where he was a productive No. 2 wideout for the Cowboys. He caught 53 passes for 845 yards (15.9 YPC) along with seven touchdowns over 13 games in 2018. "Good speed, hard worker, out here every day," O'Brien said. "You can see why he was a productive guy at [Oklahoma] State." Johnson also had experience as a punt and kick returner in college, a skill that could earn him a depth spot on the roster. Beyond the top three of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, there are a couple of open spots. Vyncint Smith and DeAndre Carter are the incumbents while there are another half-dozen in competition.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...