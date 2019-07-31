Texans' Tyron Johnson: Emerging in camp

Johnson has made an impression on head coach Bill O'Brien, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Johnson is an undrafted free agent of Oklahoma State, where he was a productive No. 2 wideout for the Cowboys. He caught 53 passes for 845 yards (15.9 YPC) along with seven touchdowns over 13 games in 2018. "Good speed, hard worker, out here every day," O'Brien said. "You can see why he was a productive guy at [Oklahoma] State." Johnson also had experience as a punt and kick returner in college, a skill that could earn him a depth spot on the roster. Beyond the top three of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, there are a couple of open spots. Vyncint Smith and DeAndre Carter are the incumbents while there are another half-dozen in competition.