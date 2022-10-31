Johnson played five snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8.

Johnson made his debut for the Texans, who scooped him off waivers last week after he was cut from the Raiders' practice squad. With Nico Collins (groin) sidelined, there was a need for a depth body at wideout. Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Collins should return but was not clear that would be in time for Week 9's quick turnaround Thursday against the Eagles. That could give Johnson another week in the active lineup. Another moving part is Brandin Cooks, who's been the subject of recent trade rumors leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. If the Texans trade Cooks and Collins isn't ready, Johnson would be part of an uninspiring group of wideouts.