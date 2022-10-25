Houston signed Johnson to its active roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson was recently released by the Raiders after bouncing back and forth between the team's practice squad and active roster. The undrafted wideout out of Oklahoma State caught 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns across 12 appearances during his rookie campaign with the Chargers in 2020, but he's secured just two receptions for 16 yards over his past 12 NFL appearances -- split between Las Vegas and Jacksonville.