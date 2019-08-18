Howard suffered a broken finger during Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howard was forced to leave the game with the injury, but as Wilson points out, one that shouldn't be considered serious. Coach Bill O'Brien even said after the game he doesn't expect Howard to miss much time, and it's an injury he can play through. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season barring any setbacks.

