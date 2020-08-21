Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said Tuesday that Howard (knee) has made improvements after having "learned the tricks of the trade" as a rookie.

"Instead of focusing on what his assignment is, he's able to focus on the execution of it," Kelly said, "being physical and doing all the things we ask them to do in that offensive line room." Howard served as the Texans' starting right tackle through the eight games he way healthy in 2019, but his inaugural campaign was cut short due to knee surgery. Now fully recovered, the 24-year-old will look to log a full 16-game slate in 2020.