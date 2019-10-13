Howard (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Howard went down awkwardly late in the third quarter, and was forced to get carted off after he was on the field in pain. The 2019 first round pick's return doesn't look promising, but as long as he's out, Roderick Johnson figures to be deployed at left tackle.

