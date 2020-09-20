site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Tytus Howard: Cleared for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Howard (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
Howard will make the start despite only suiting up in limited fashion for practice during the week. Now healthy, Howard is expected to handle his usual starting role at right tackle.
