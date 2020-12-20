site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Tytus Howard: Concussion confirmed
RotoWire Staff
Dec 20, 2020
3:29 pm ET 1 min read
Howard (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 24-year-old suffered the concussion during the second quarter and must now clear the five-step protocol to have a chance of playing Week 16. Roderick Johnson is working at right tackle in Howard's absence.
