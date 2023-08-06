Howard suffered a hand injury in practice Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Howard's injury isn't expected to keep him out long-term, but there is no suggested timetable for his return. The 27-year-old should be set as the team's starter at right tackle, and he also signed a three-year $56 million extension in July. so the team will likely exercise caution with his return.
More News
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Staying in Houston•
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Won't return Saturday•
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Exits for concussion evaluation•
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Tytus Howard: Sidelined by undisclosed injury•