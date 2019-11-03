Howard (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Howard will be making his return to action after missing the previous two contests with a partially torn MCL in his knee. While the starting right tackle is back in the fold, the Texans will be without their top left tackle (Laremy Tunsil, shoulder) in Week 9.

