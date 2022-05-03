site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-tytus-howard-has-option-picked-up | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Tytus Howard: Has option picked up
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Houston picked up the fifth-year option on Howard's rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Howard is now under contract for the next two seasons following Monday's transaction. He's expected to open the 2022 campaign as a starter on the offensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read