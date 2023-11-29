Howard is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing further testing on his injured knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howard was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Despite optimism that the injury may not be severe, the 2019 first-round selection will ultimately need surgery to repair his left knee, but specifics of the injury are not yet known. The loss is a serious blow to a Texans' offensive line that has dealt with numerous injuries this season.