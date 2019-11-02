Howard (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jaguars.

After practicing in limited fashion to start the week, Howard was able to log consecutive workloads on Thursday and Friday. Thus, he appears to be sitting more on the probable side of his designation, but final conformation on his status will come closer to game time.

