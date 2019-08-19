Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he expects Howard (finger) to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howard suffered a broken finger during last Saturday's preseason contest against the Lions. The injury is something Howard can play through, so the rookie first-round pick does not appear in any danger of missing Week 1. With Matt Kalil (foot) managing an injury, Howard could see increased opportunity if he's able to suit up without issue.