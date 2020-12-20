site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Tytus Howard: Out with possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Howard exited Sunday's game against the Colts to be evaluated for a concussion.
The 24-year-old left the field during the second quarter to be evaluated for the head injury. Roderick Johnson could step in at right tackle for Houston if Howard cannot return.
