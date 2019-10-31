Howard (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Howard missed the previous two games after sustaining a knee injury during a win over the Chiefs in Week 6. He's one of two tackles that are limited -- Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) is the other -- as Houston prepares for a Sunday morning matchup against the Jaguars in London.

