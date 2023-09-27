Howard (hand) is on track to get activated from injured reserve prior to Week 5, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard broke his hand in two places during training camp and required surgery. His healing process has been going as expected and barring any setbacks, he should to be activated from IR following the league's four-game requirement. When he returns, he could step back into his natural right tackle spot. However, if Laremy Tunsil (knee) misses more time, he could fill in on the left side.