Howard (hand) was on the practice field Friday morning with a cast on his left hand, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

This marks Howard's return to practice, though it's unclear how much he participated. Wilson characterized it as a return to practice "in some capacity." Nevertheless, it's an encouraging sign that Howard, the team's starting right tackle, may be ready for Week 1. George Fant has filled in during preseason games, and the Texas acquired tackle Josh Jones from the Cardinals on Thursday.