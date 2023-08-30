Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Howard's (hand) status for Week 1 against the Ravens remains to be determined, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Howard returned to the practice field last week with a cast on his left hand, which was surgically repaired in early August, but it's unclear how much he's been participating. The Texans will have to release an official injury report starting Monday, so that should provide further clarity on Howard's availability. If Howard is unable to go, George Fant, who filled in during preseason, and Josh Jones, who was acquired via trade from the Cardinals last week, would be options to start at right tackle versus Baltimore.