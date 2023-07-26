Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2019 first-round pick's contract includes $36.5 million guaranteed and will kick in after the 2023 NFL season. After paying Howard, the Texans now have two of the six highest-paid offensive tackles in football, with Laremy Tunsil being the highest paid. Houston also extended guard Shaq Mason this offseason with $36 million, spending a total of $167 million to sure-up their offensive line.