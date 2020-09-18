site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Tytus Howard: Tagged as questionable
Howard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Howard was limited in practice all week. QB Deshaun Watson was sacked four times in Week 1, so missing Howard could make it a tough afternoon against Baltimore. His final status will be revealed at 2:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
