Texans' Tytus Howard: Texans take at 23
The Texans selected Howard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.
Howard (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) does not look like an immediate solution at tackle for a team that desperately needs one, but perhaps the Alabama State product will withstand the fire as he makes an enormous jump in levels of competition and stakes. His agility testing was dreadful (13.21 agility score) but his straight-line explosiveness tested quite well at the combine, logging a 5.05-second 40 and 29.5-inch vertical. It's also possible that the Texans consider him a guard rather than a tackle.
