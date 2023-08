Howard is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a broken hand, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard still has a chance to be ready for the Texans' Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Baltimore, but his availability is hardly guaranteed. If Howard is unable to take the field Week 1, swing tackle George Fant would likely step in as the Texans' starter opposite Laremy Tunsil.