Howard (hand) has the potential to return as soon as the Texans' Week 1 game at Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard had surgery this past Monday to repair a broken hand and is expected to be out anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. Houston begins its season with Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is a little less than five weeks after his surgery. Depending on how quickly the 27-year-old is able to recover, he could be in the team's lineup for the opener.