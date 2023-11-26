Howard is set to get scans on his injured left knee Monday morning, and there is "some hope" that he has avoided a severe injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard had to be carted to the locker room after hurting his knee late in the first quarter Sunday against Jacksonville, and he wasn't able to return to the game. While a significant injury remains a possibility, there is at least some optimism that the issue is less serious than initially feared. More should be known about Howard's status moving forward following the results of Monday's imaging scans.