Howard (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's season opener against New Orleans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howard was originally considered questionable for the contest -- even after practicing fully each day leading up to it -- but his injury is seemingly serious enough to keep sidelined. Wilson notes that Senio Kelemete will start in Howard's place at left guard.

