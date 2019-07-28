Howard has practiced at guard and tackle during the early days of training camp, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Howard, Houston's first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2019 draft, is expected to be part of a revamped unit that needs to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson better than the 2018 unit did. "He came back in shape and did a nice job in the conditioning test so he was able to hit the ground running there in early training camp, get his feet up underneath him," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "And we're moving him around a little bit, most of the time he's inside, but he played some tackle (Saturday)."