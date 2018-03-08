Texans' Ufomba Kamalu: Re-signs with Houston
The Texans re-signed Kamalu, an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year, $630,000 contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old has made 13 appearances (two starts) with the Texans over two seasons in the NFL, logging 11 tackles and three sacks. Now that he's back in the fold for 2018, Kamalu will likely serve as a backup to edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral).
