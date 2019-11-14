Hargreaves was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hargreaves was surprisingly waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, and the Texans were the only team willing to take on his $9 million salary for 2020 on the waiver wire. The 2016 first-round pick struggled mightily and allowed a 65.3 percent completion rate, 9.2 yards per attempts and three touchdowns before parting ways with Tampa Bay. Hargreaves figures to start out in a reserve role for his new team.