Texans' Vernon Hargreaves: Claimed by Houston
Hargreaves was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hargreaves was surprisingly waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, and the Texans were the only team willing to take on his $9 million salary for 2020 on the waiver wire. The 2016 first-round pick struggled mightily and allowed a 65.3 percent completion rate, 9.2 yards per attempts and three touchdowns before parting ways with Tampa Bay. Hargreaves figures to start out in a reserve role for his new team.
More News
-
Vernon Hargreaves: Unexpectedly waived Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Benched in third quarter•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Records 12 tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Snags pick-six in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Impressing over first week of camp•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Called out by coach•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...