Texans' Vernon Hargreaves: Decision time for Houston
Hargreaves had a combined 61 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception, one touchdown and one fumble recovery in 15 games between Tampa Bay and Houston in 2019.
The Texans signed Hargreaves mid-season after he was released by the Buccaneers, and he finished out the year playing six games for Houston, which got an extended look at the 2016 first-round selection. It's not an easy thing to come in during a season and assimilate with a new team. Head coach Bill O'Brien lauded Hargreaves in comments to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com but acknowledged the cornerback has areas to improve upon. To bring him back for 2020, the Texans will have to shell out the $9.9 million Hargreaves is scheduled to make on his fifth-year option. Houston is expected to overhaul its secondary, so there will be a need, but they may want to get Hargreaves on a multi-year deal at a lower cap hit.
