Hargreaves finished 2020 with 72 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception over 16 games.
Hargreaves was a full-time contributor in 2020, but he was also part of a weak defense. The cornerback enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so he may end up with another team. There are big changes in store for a Houston defense that ranked 30th in the NFL.
