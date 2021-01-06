Hargreaves finished 2020 with 72 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception over 16 games.

Hargreaves was a full-time contributor in 2020, but he was also part of a weak defense. The cornerback enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so he may end up with another team. There are big changes in store for a Houston defense that ranked 30th in the NFL.

