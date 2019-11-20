Hargreaves is expected to make his debut for Houston in Thursday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hargreaves was claimed off waivers last week and did not play in a Week 11 loss to the Ravens. With Lonnie Johnson (ankle) having left last week's game and questionable for the Colts, Hargreaves could see significant playing time. "The big thing is he's been with us here about a week now, and he seems to be picking up on the system pretty well. He's communicating within the system, he's got a good attitude. So, we'll line him up and see what he can do," said defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.