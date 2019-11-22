Texans' Vernon Hargreaves: Five stops in Texans debut
Hargreaves generated five tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.
Hargreaves was waived by the Buccaneers on Nov. 12, and he's fitting in well with his new squad. Lonnie Johnson (ankle) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) were inactive, affording Hargreaves to start at nickel corner and make an immediate impact in his Texans debut. Roby and Johnson were both game-time decisions, so they'll likely be back for Week 13's matchup against the Patriots. It's unsettled where Hargreaves will fit in if that indeed happens.
