Hargreaves had three tackles and one interception in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.

Hargreaves was elevated to the Texans' top cornerback with Bradley Roby (disciplinary reasons) sitting out the contest. It didn't start well in the new role; Jacksonville's DJ Chark got behind him for a 73-yard touchdown pass just three plays into the game. He made up for that with a third-quarter interception that led to Houston's final score. The situation with Roby is unclear, but Hargreaves will be a starter regardless of what happens to Roby.