Texans' Vernon Hargreaves: Inactive for Week 11
Hargreaves (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Hargreaves was claimed off of waivers by the Texans on Wednesday, so it makes sense that he would sit out his first game with the team as he likely is still unfamiliar with Houston's defensive scheme. Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby remain the starters at cornerback, with Hargreaves likely to fill a situational role once he is able to learn more of the defensive playbook.
