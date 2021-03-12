The Texans resigned Hargreaves on a one-year contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hargreaves started every game in 2020 and ended his season posting 72 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception over 16 games. Returning for his second consecutive season with the team, Hargreaves will compete for a starting-cornerback role.
