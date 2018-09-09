Texans' Vyncint Smith: Could factor in Sunday
With both Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) out Sunday, Smith should see added opportunities in Week 1, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
DeAndre Hopkins and Bruce Ellington are the safer fantasy plays this week, but Smith is a player to watch in order to see if he makes the most of his increased opportunities out of the gate.
