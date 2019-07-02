Texans' Vyncint Smith: Developing chemistry with Watson
Smith is making a good impression on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports. "[Smith]'s a guy who has improved mentally, physically, just all-around," Watson said. "He's been doing a great job. He's handled every challenge."
Smith caught on with Houston as an undrafted rookie last season, handling a top-three role for Week 17 and the playoffs after Demaryius Thomas suffered a torn Achilles. The team should have better injury luck with its wide receivers in 2019, but Smith will at least be in the mix for the fourth spot on the depth chart, competing against DeAndre Carter and a slew of other young, undrafted players. Houston might still consider adding a veteran, given that Will Fuller (knee) and Keke Coutee combined for just 13 appearances last season.
