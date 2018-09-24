Smith caught one of two targets for 28 yards in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Smith received a boost in playing time Sunday after Bruce Ellington left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. His lone catch came on the Texans' meaningless touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. If Ellington's injury lingers, we presume the Texans would like to give fourth-round draft pick Keke Coutee precedence over Smith, but Coutee has yet to play due to a hamstring injury.