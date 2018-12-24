Smith caught his lone target for a 35-yard touchdown catch in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

Smith made a remarkable catch, getting both knees down in bounds before sliding out the back of the end zone, to give Houston a lead late. It was Smith's first career touchdown and second career reception. The unheralded rookie from Limestone College (South Carolina) was in the game because Demaryius Thomas left due to an Achilles injury. Adding Thomas to an injury pile already occupied by Keke Coutee (hamstring), who missed a fourth straight game, means Smith and DeAndre Carter take on significance for Houston in Week 17 against Jacksonville and beyond into the postseason.

