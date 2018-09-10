Smith failed to bring in either of his two targets in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Smith failed to capitalize on his increased opportunity with Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) sidelined Week 1. The 22-year-old did not play a single snap on special teams, so Smith may struggle to maintain a role on Houston's 53-man roster if the team's receiving core returns to health.

More News
Our Latest Stories