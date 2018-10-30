Smith is among the options to fill in for the injured Will Fuller (knee) for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith and Sammie Coates should get an uptick in playing time, although it was Smith who got more snaps earlier in the season when Keke Coutee was sidelined. The wideout picture for Week 9 becomes further unsettled by Coutee's hamstring injury, which could prevent him from playing against Denver. The most likely scenario to play out is that Smith and Coates have a minimal impact. Coach Bill O'Brien sees the Broncos' 27th-ranked rushing defense and is expected to feature Houston's resurgent ground game, which has compiled 329 yards the last two weeks.