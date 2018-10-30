Texans' Vyncint Smith: Moves up depth chart
Smith is among the options to fill in for the injured Will Fuller (knee) for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith and Sammie Coates should get an uptick in playing time, although it was Smith who got more snaps earlier in the season when Keke Coutee was sidelined. The wideout picture for Week 9 becomes further unsettled by Coutee's hamstring injury, which could prevent him from playing against Denver. The most likely scenario to play out is that Smith and Coates have a minimal impact. Coach Bill O'Brien sees the Broncos' 27th-ranked rushing defense and is expected to feature Houston's resurgent ground game, which has compiled 329 yards the last two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8