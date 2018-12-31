Smith caught three of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

Houston's depleted wideout corps has given Smith an opportunity. He played 65 of 77 snaps (84 percent) as a fill-in for the injured Demariyus Thomas (Achilles), who will not be available for next Saturday's playoff game against the Colts. If Keke Coutee (hamstring) is unavailable for a sixth straight week, Smith could play an important role in the playoffs.