Texans' Vyncint Smith: Scores in preseason Week 2
Smith hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Joe Webb in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over Detroit.
The touchdown was Smith's lone catch in four targets. He started the game with Will Fuller sitting out and Keke Coutee (ankle) unavailable. If the Texans suffer injuries at wideout this season, Smith and DeAndre Carter are leading candidates to fill in.
