Woodaz (thumb) is expected to be ready for the Texans' regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woodaz suffered a broken thumb last Thursday against the Raiders and underwent surgery Monday. The rookie linebacker should be ready for Week 1, but it's possible he plays with the thumb heavily taped or in some sort of cast. Woodaz is expected to act as Azeez Al-Shaair's top backup but could also see snaps alongside he and Henry To'oTo'o at linebacker while contributing on special teams.