Texans' Walter Palmore: Headed to NFI list

The Texans placed Palmore (undisclosed) on the Non-Football Injury list Sunday.

It's unclear what the injury is that called for Palmore's placement on the NFI list, as he didn't have an injury designation when the Texans signed him this offseason. The Missouri product looks to battle Javier Edwards and Ira Savage-Lewis during camp for a spot on the roster.

